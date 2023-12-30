Ky. Wesleyan Softball releases 2024 schedule

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Head Coach Miles Mallette and the Kentucky Wesleyan Softball team have officially released their 2024 schedule. Mallette, who is in his 19th year with the program, sits just 13 wins away from tying Ken Ayers for the most coaching wins in school history.

The Panthers, who bring nearly everyone back from last year’s squad, will open up the season on February 9th-11th at the Charger Chillout, hosted by Alabama-Huntsville. This will be Wesleyan’s sixth straight trip to UAH for the Chillout, and their 15th overall. The Panthers will then travel to Nashville, Tennessee, the next weekend for the Music City Invitational, hosted by Trevecca Nazarene.

On the 23rd-25th of February, Wesleyan will play host to the Independence Bank Blue Bridge Battle in Evansville, Indiana. The Blue Bridge Battle has become one of the premier DII softball tournaments in the Midwest over the past few years, with 23 teams participating and 55 games taking place over the three day weekend. Wesleyan will close out their non-conference tournament slate with a trip to Lebanon, Illinois to take part in four games hosted by McKendree.

Wesleyan’s first official home contest will take place on Wednesday, March 6th, when they host Oakland City in a doubleheader. Conference play opens 10 days later when they travel to Ashland, Ohio, to take on the Eagles, while the Panther’s first home contest will take place on Saturday, March 23rd vs. Lake Erie.

In total, Wesleyan will play in 52 games this year, with 18 of them taking place at Foster Field.

To view the entire 2024 schedule, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.