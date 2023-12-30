Kentucky Wesleyan Baseball unveils its 2024 schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ahead of his 23rd year at the helm, Head Coach Todd Lillpop and the Kentucky Wesleyan Baseball Team have released their 2024 schedule.

This could be a monumental year for coach Lillpop, as he sits just 16 wins away from 500 career victories.

Wesleyan opens up the year on the road, traveling to Augusta, Georgia to take part in a three-game series with the Augusta University Jaguars. Following that contest, the Panthers will host two home series against Missouri-St. Louis and Purdue-Northwest on the weekends of February 16th-18th and 23rd-25th. Wesleyan will then travel to Florida to close out their non-conference slate, taking on Florida Southern and Saint Leo.

Conference play opens on the road at Malone on March 16th-17th, while the first home G-MAC games will take place on May 23rd-24th vs. Northwood. If you’re looking to watch Panther baseball, then April is the month to do it. Kentucky Wesleyan will host Thomas More, Trevecca Nazarene, and Ashland in three straight home series, giving the fans three weeks of Panther action. KWC then closes out the season with two straight road series before the G-MAC tournament at Prasco Park on May 8th-11th.

In total, the Panthers will play in 50 games this year, with 25 of them taking place at Panther Park.

To get a look at this year’s full schedule, click HERE.

