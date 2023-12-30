Birthday Club
Juveniles caught trespassing at Harrison High School

Harrison High School
Harrison High School(Harrison EVSC / Facebook)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple of juveniles were taken in after being found trespassing at a local high school, according to a police report.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Evansville Police officers were called to Harrison High School for an alarm run.

Officers arrived and reported finding two juveniles in the locked courtyard.

The police report states the juveniles admitted to being inside the school and were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on criminal trespass charges.

Police did reveal how old the juveniles were, nor their intentions for getting inside the school.

It is also unclear if they are students at the school or from elsewhere.

