Evansville woman celebrates 105th birthday Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evelyn Wattam celebrated her 105th birthday surrounded by her loved ones, music, and of course some cake and punch.

Wattam has been a life long resident of Evansville, where worked at her family business ‘Tyson Tire and Battery’.

Family members say she has three children, seven grandchildren, along with great grandchildren, two of which are named after her.

While her birthday was Friday, she says she still feel like 104-years-old.

“(I feel) kind of like when I was 104, and I’m looking froward to 106,” said Wattam.

She says she’s been able to live long due to good luck.

