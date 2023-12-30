EREP looking forward to big 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (EREP) is looking ahead to a big 2024.

Current mayor Lloyd Winnecke will leave office at the beginning of the new year and take over as CEO for EREP. Along with the move comes the next phase of several big projects in the city.

Starting on the riverfront, EREP officials are expecting the release the Ohio River Vision and strategic plan in the spring. EREP’s Senior Vice President of Economic Development Josh Armstrong says that will provide the framework of what the future of Evansville’s riverfront could look like.

“We think that this is going to give us several decades to keep working on. We’re excited to get that study released,” Armstrong said.

2024 could bring more clarity to the I-69 crossing project as well.

“The state of Indiana and the state of Kentucky have collaborated on a large grant application to the federal government asking for $300 million,” Winnecke said.

Winnecke says they’re hoping to get that answer in the first part of the year. If they’re awarded the grant, it could speed up the project by 18 months.

Armstrong says while they wait on that, they’re working on figuring out what to put around the new stretch of interstate. Whether that be parks, businesses, homes, or something else.

“This is going to have a large financial impact on our region for the rest of time,” Armstrong.

Other big projects, like recruiting remote workers to the city and applying for $75 million in READI grants, will also be a main focus in the new year.

