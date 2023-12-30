Daramic building blaze lasted several hours overnight in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A long-lasting fire at the Daramic building in Owensboro has been extinguished, according to an on-duty sergeant.
We’re told that fire was called in shortly before 2:45 a.m. Saturday and was considered extinguished at 7:15 a.m.
That building is located on the east side of Owensboro along US Highway 60.
Officials say when first-arriving firefighters made it on scene, they reported finding flames in the building.
Thruston-Philpot Volunteer Fire Department, Yelvington Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, Owensboro Fire Department and other fire agencies from other counties were called in to battle the blaze.
Daramic is a manufacturer and supplier of battery separators for the lead acid battery industry.
Officials believe no injuries were reported.
