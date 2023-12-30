Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Daramic building blaze lasted several hours overnight in Owensboro

(Mgn)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A long-lasting fire at the Daramic building in Owensboro has been extinguished, according to an on-duty sergeant.

We’re told that fire was called in shortly before 2:45 a.m. Saturday and was considered extinguished at 7:15 a.m.

That building is located on the east side of Owensboro along US Highway 60.

Officials say when first-arriving firefighters made it on scene, they reported finding flames in the building.

Thruston-Philpot Volunteer Fire Department, Yelvington Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, Owensboro Fire Department and other fire agencies from other counties were called in to battle the blaze.

Daramic is a manufacturer and supplier of battery separators for the lead acid battery industry.

Officials believe no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Terry
Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry announces more city leader appointments
Raymond Dojaquez-Laws
Police looking for teen who escaped custody in Owensboro
Dominique Gary-Coleman
Toddler found out in the cold after she was left alone in reach of marijuana, police say
KYLA CHAMBERS
Woman high on meth hurts 77-year-old man in crash, Jasper PD says
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door

Latest News

‘You don’t get to see history going back over 100 years very often’: Heirloom coin found in...
‘You don’t get to see history going back over 100 years very often’: Heirloom coin found in Princeton time capsule
new years eve generic
Looking for New Years Eve plans? Here are some events to watch out for in Evansville
Top New Year’s Resolutions for 2024; people in Evansville share theirs
Top New Year’s Resolutions for 2024; people in Evansville share theirs
Evansville woman celebrates 105th birthday Friday
Evansville woman celebrates 105th birthday Friday