Daramic building blaze lasted several hours overnight in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A long-lasting fire at the Daramic building in Owensboro has been extinguished, according to an on-duty sergeant.

We’re told that fire was called in shortly before 2:45 a.m. Saturday and was considered extinguished at 7:15 a.m.

That building is located on the east side of Owensboro along US Highway 60.

Officials say when first-arriving firefighters made it on scene, they reported finding flames in the building.

Thruston-Philpot Volunteer Fire Department, Yelvington Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, Owensboro Fire Department and other fire agencies from other counties were called in to battle the blaze.

Daramic is a manufacturer and supplier of battery separators for the lead acid battery industry.

Officials believe no injuries were reported.

