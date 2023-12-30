Birthday Club
Cloudy and quiet end to 2023

Near-normal temps all week
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine made a late afternoon appearance across the Tri-State on Saturday as highs hovered in the middle 40s.   Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 30s.   Partly to mostly cloudy again on Sunday with highs in the lower 40s during the afternoon.   New Year’s Eve will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the upper 20s.  A dry and quiet start to 2024 with partly cloudy skies each day next week.  Daily highs will stay near the normal of 45 degrees, and overnight lows will settle in the normal mid 20s range.   Scattered rain possible late in the week.

