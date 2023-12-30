Birthday Club
Cloudy and cool start to the weekend

4th Driest and 4th warmest December in 30 years
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mainly cloudy skies to start the weekend with Saturday’s highs climbing into the mid 40s, near the normal for this time of the year. Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the lower 30s. Sunday will also be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. We will ring in 2024 with mainly cloudy skies and temps in the 40s. 2023 will likely be the 8th driest in the last 30 years and the second or third warmest since 1993, and the 4th or 5th warmest in the last 100 years. Near-normal temps for the week with a slight chance of rain on Wednesday and again later in the week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

