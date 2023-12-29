Woman high on meth hurts 77-year-old man in crash, Jasper PD says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person is facing felony charges after an accident Thursday morning in Jasper.

Police say emergency crews were called to the intersection of US 231 and SR 162 around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators tell us a red Ford Edge driven by a 77-year-old man was going through the intersection when a white Chrysler SUV ran a red light and crashed into the Ford.

Police say the man, his passenger and the driver of the Chrysler, 47-year-old Kyla Chambers, were hurt in the accident and taken to the hospital.

According to a police report, officers discovered Chambers was high on Meth, Cannabinoids, Amphetamines and ecstasy while at the hospital.

Chambers complained of leg pain, whereas the driver of the Ford Edge reportedly had a a fractured neck and a punctured lung.

A passenger inside the Ford was also treated at the hospital for a fractured collarbone.

Chambers was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail on charges of:

Causing Catastrophic Injury When Operating A Vehicle With Schedule I Or II Controlled Substance In The Blood (Level 4 Felony)

Causing Serious Bodily Injury When Operating A Vehicle With A Sched. I Or II Substance In The Blood (Level 5 Felony)

Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering A Person (A Misdemeanor)

Operating A Vehicle With A Schedule I Or II Substance In Blood (C Misdemeanor)

