Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, on another secretive mission that’s expected to last at least a couple of years.(U.S. Air Force via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MARCIA DUNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. military’s X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that’s expected to last at least a couple of years.

Like previous missions, the reusable plane resembling a mini space shuttle carried classified experiments. There’s no one on board.

The space plane took off aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at night, more than two weeks late because of technical issues.

It marked the seventh flight of an X-37B, which has logged more than 10 years in orbit since its debut in 2010.

The last flight, the longest one yet, lasted 2 1/2 years before ending on a runway at Kennedy a year ago.

Space Force officials would not say how long this orbital test vehicle would remain aloft or what’s on board other than a NASA experiment to gauge the effects of radiation on materials.

Built by Boeing, the X-37B resembles NASA’s retired space shuttles. But they’re just one-fourth the size at 29 feet (9 meters) long. No astronauts are needed; the X-37B has an autonomous landing system.

They take off vertically like rockets but land horizontally like planes, and are designed to orbit between 150 miles and 500 miles (240 kilometers and 800 kilometers) high. There are two X-37Bs based in a former shuttle hangar at Kennedy.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
Names released of 2 people killed in Daviess Co. crash
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Vehicle flips during accident on Hwy. 41 N.
Name released in deadly U.S. 41 and Waterworks crash
Chrystal Whitmer and Katie Jones
Two women arrested in Posey Co. drug bust sentenced
Stephanie Terry
Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry announces some appointments for city department leads

Latest News

FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens...
Bettor turns $5 into nearly $500K thanks to winning massive NFL parlay on Christmas
A kibbutz in southern Israel has announced that one of the hostages held by Hamas, Judih...
American-Canadian-Israeli woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza pronounced dead
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
KYLA CHAMBERS
Woman high on meth hurts 77-year-old man in crash, Jasper PD says