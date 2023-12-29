Toddler found out in the cold after she was left alone in reach of marijuana, police say

HOPKINS CO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville woman is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, after police say she left her toddler alone in their apartment.

Police were called to Pennyrile Park Apartments around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

They say a toddler wearing just a diaper, jacket, and boots was found out in the parking lot. Temperatures were in the 30′s and rainy.

Police say the toddler was cold to the touch.

They say she was able to point to where she lived, but there was no answer at the door.

Police say they knocked on doors for 20 minutes trying to find someone who knew the girl.

They say the apartment manager arrived and called the girl’s mother, Dominique Gary-Coleman.

Officers say Gary-Coleman claimed to be in her apartment, but they spotting her walking over from another building.

They say she told them she left the child asleep in her room and went over to another apartment for just 10 minutes.

However, police say they had been on scene for twice that long.

Inside the apartment, police say they found a tray of marijuana on the floor.

Gary-Coleman was taken to jail.

The toddler was put in the care of family members.

