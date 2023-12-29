Birthday Club
Surprise! Tell City senior who loves horses gets special visit from ‘Dixie’

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A senior citizen in Tell City received a memorable and heartfelt surprise just a few days after Christmas.

Oakwood Health Campus says their resident Debra was always fond of horses and fell in love with her neighbor’s horses while growing up.

Staff says she dreamed of getting to experience that once again, however she has not been able to visit a farm.

A thoughtful gesture from a man named Jordan Camp made her day and flooded back memories from her childhood.

According to staff, Jordan escorted a gentle horse known as “Dixie” into the doors of their therapy unit to greet Debra.

The campus shared photos of the encounter on social media and said there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

