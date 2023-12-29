Police looking for teen who escaped custody in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are on the lookout for an “endangered runaway” in Daviess County.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, 17-year-old Raymond Donaquez-Laws was last seen on November 7, 2023.

Police say he ran away from Department of Juvenile Justice authorities while they were trying to take him into custody.

Officers believe he may have gone back to Bowling Green, which is where is from.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

