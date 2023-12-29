Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit by vehicle on Louisiana Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pedestrian was hospitalized Thursday night after getting hit by vehicle at the intersection of Louisiana and First Avenue.

That’s according to an Evansville Police Department sergeant, who confirms the pedestrian was seriously injured in the accident.

Officers say the incident happened as the pedestrian was crossing the street at a “poorly lit intersection” shortly after 6:30 p.m.

We’re told the driver is cooperating with investigation. An accident reconstructionist is on scene.

Traffic in the area is being redirected around the intersection.

