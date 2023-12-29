Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Partly cloudy and seasonable weekend

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As expected, we saw a mix of rain and snow today, but the snow did not stick around. Some parts of the Tri-State, mainly in Illinois, did pick up some light accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces, but pavement temperatures were too warm for any snow to stick to the roads.

A few spotty rain showers are still lingering over our region this evening, but those will taper off to the southeast overnight. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s under cloudy skies.

Saturday will start out mostly cloudy, but we may get a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. It will also be a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

New Year’s Eve will be partly cloudy and a bit breezy with winds from the west at around 8 to 13 mph and gusts of 15 to 20 mph. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Our temperatures will be in the lower 30s as we ring in the new year at midnight Sunday night, but the wind chills will be in the mid 20s.

New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy and chilly with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s.

Our high temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s with lows ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s through the first week of 2024. We may see a few showers Wednesday evening, but other than that, next week looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
Names released of 2 people killed in Daviess Co. crash
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Henderson
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Deputies are working to find missing man Justin Coursey, 35 of McCracken County.
Search underway for missing man
Chrystal Whitmer and Katie Jones
Two women arrested in Posey Co. drug bust sentenced

Latest News

2/29 14 First Alert Sunrise
2/29 14 First Alert Sunrise
12/29 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
12/29 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Alert Day: Slick spots expected as rain, snow mixture continues
Alert Day: Rain/Snow
12/28 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/28 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast