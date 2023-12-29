Partly cloudy and seasonable weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As expected, we saw a mix of rain and snow today, but the snow did not stick around. Some parts of the Tri-State, mainly in Illinois, did pick up some light accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces, but pavement temperatures were too warm for any snow to stick to the roads.

A few spotty rain showers are still lingering over our region this evening, but those will taper off to the southeast overnight. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s under cloudy skies.

Saturday will start out mostly cloudy, but we may get a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. It will also be a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

New Year’s Eve will be partly cloudy and a bit breezy with winds from the west at around 8 to 13 mph and gusts of 15 to 20 mph. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Our temperatures will be in the lower 30s as we ring in the new year at midnight Sunday night, but the wind chills will be in the mid 20s.

New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy and chilly with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s.

Our high temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s with lows ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s through the first week of 2024. We may see a few showers Wednesday evening, but other than that, next week looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

