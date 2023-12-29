New year, new prices: Solid waste rate to increase on Jan. 1 in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A new solid waste rate schedule will take effect in Daviess County on January 1, 2024.

According to a release, the new rate schedule is expected to generate sufficient revenue for the Solid Waste Operating Fund to stay above the recommended reserve until at least Fiscal Year 2029-2030.

County Treasurer Jordan Johnson says rates have not been adjusted since November 2011.

Johnson said the current rates were not adequate to fund operations and capital expenses without incurring debt sometime over the next three years. He also says Daviess County is still the least expensive in their area.

“Daviess County remains the least expensive operation within a 50-mile radius, per the landfill management assessment,” Johnson said.

Fiscal Court operates three Solid Waste facilities: West Daviess County Landfill, Grimes Avenue Transfer Station, and the East Daviess County Transfer Station (near Knottsville).

Officials say beginning January 1, charges for small loads of solid waste that incur the minimum fee will increase $2 at each location.

“As far as what will affect the majority of local haulers, the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station will see an increase of $6.50 per ton for trash from $30.50 to $37,” Johnson said.

The West Daviess County Landfill will see an increase of $4.50 per ton for trash from $25.50 to $30, and $3.50 per ton for C&D material from $19.50 to $23.

“Schedule I remains as a 10 percent discount to volume haulers who bring 500 tons per month or more to the Landfill or Transfer Station,” Johnson concluded.

The Solid Waste Department has also assigned higher fees for out-of-county material and adjusted rates for infrequent material that does not fit the classification for trash or CD&D.

A release also shows penalties have increased for misidentified waste and loads that are brought without a tarp.

The new rate schedule was adopted in June 2023 to give local residents and haulers a six-month notice of the changes.

You can click here to view the new rate schedule.

