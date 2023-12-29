Birthday Club
More customers flocking to skate shops after Sunset Skate Park opened

By Josh Lucca
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville business owner says the Sunset Skate Park has brought in more customers to his shop.

Killer Skate Park & Shop owner Glenn Davidson tells us that since the new skate park has opened, he has seen an influx of people coming in and purchasing boards.

Glenn has been pushing for a skate park to open in Evansville for ten years and now that one has finally opened, he feels that not only will it create more skaters, but it will benefit local businesses.

”It actually brings a lot of people in from outside of Evansville. It brings in people to go to local businesses. They are gonna shop maybe the mall, they are gonna shop places like mine, maybe they will stay at hotels, they are gonna go to gas stations,” he says. “Which actually brings tax money to the city. And by doing that you’re actually just increasing revenue for the city itself.”

Glenn believes the free concrete skate park will be great for young kids and to help newer skaters. Glenn runs group skate lessons from 10 to noon every Saturday.

