Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Logan’s Promise, Toyota team up to provide free rides home for NYE

Logan’s Promise, Toyota team up to provide free rides home for NYE
Logan’s Promise, Toyota team up to provide free rides home for NYE
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Logan’s Promise has teamed up with Toyota to cover your ride home this New Year’s Eve.

This is available for people in Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties.

Officials say they will cover your ride up to $25.

When you order your Lyft, use the code “Safe New Years 2023″ as one word.

Officials say this will be available from 9:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 3:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
Names released of 2 people killed in Daviess Co. crash
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Henderson
Deputies are working to find missing man Justin Coursey, 35 of McCracken County.
Search underway for missing man
Chrystal Whitmer and Katie Jones
Two women arrested in Posey Co. drug bust sentenced
Several members of Warrick County Board of Health fired at heated meeting
Several members of Warrick County Board of Health fired at heated meeting

Latest News

12/29 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
12/29 Friday Sunrise Headlines
12/29 Friday Sunrise Headlines
More customers flocking to skate shops after Sunset Skate Park opened
More customers flocking to skate shops after Sunset Skate Park opened
Henderson man spends retirement restoring old bicycles
Henderson man spends retirement restoring old bicycles
KYLA CHAMBERS
Woman high on meth hurts 77-year-old man in crash, Jasper PD says