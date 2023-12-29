Logan’s Promise, Toyota team up to provide free rides home for NYE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Logan’s Promise has teamed up with Toyota to cover your ride home this New Year’s Eve.

This is available for people in Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties.

Officials say they will cover your ride up to $25.

When you order your Lyft, use the code “Safe New Years 2023″ as one word.

Officials say this will be available from 9:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 3:30 a.m.

