Kentucky Supreme Court affirms Daviess County killer’s conviction

Jury returns verdict in Daviess Co. double murder trial
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of Chase Simmons, a man who murdered two people at a party in 2021.

Last year, Simmons was sentenced to 60 years in connection to the shooting deaths of Amarius Winstead and Jasper Brown.

[REALTED: Man found guilty for Daviess Co. double murder sentenced to 60 years]

He was also found guilty of assault for shooting 19-year-old Tyler Glover, who survived the violent attack.

Several family members told 14 News that after the jury gave their verdict, Simmons looked at the family and said something along the lines of “this isn’t justice, I still killed your sons.”

Simmons is not eligible for probation; however, his eligibility for parole comes after 42 and a half years. Simmons was 17-years-old at the time of the murders.

