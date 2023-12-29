How violent was Evansville in 2023? Police provide answers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s murder rate dropped significantly in 2023 compared to years past.

Evansville police provided violent crime statistics with just a few days left before the new year.

Homicides are way down. EPD data shows just seven homicide cases in 2023, compared to 15 in 2022 and 18 in 2021. It’s important to note, that’s the number of cases, not the number of victims.

Shootings are also down. Just 44 have been registered so far this year, compared to 56 in 2022 and 65 in 2021.

Some categories did rise. Rape and robbery number climbed this year. There were 75 rape cases in 2023, up from 57 last year. Likewise, there were 79 robberies in 2023 compared to 71 a year ago.

Most of the homicide cases have been solved, meaning there was an arrest made. Of the 40 homicides over the past three years, only 10 are still considered open. Only one case from 2023 remains unsolved.

That is the May murder of 15-year-old Damarion Stanley.

“I know the detectives are always working on that one for sure,” said Evansville Police Sgt. Anna Gray. “I know they’ve been in contact with a lot of different people.”

Gray says just because the calendar turns to a new year does not mean detectives stop working on open investigations. She says homicide investigations are always open until an arrest is made.

She also says detectives get just one chance to make an arrest, so they have to make sure they’re right.

“I know that sometimes it’s frustrating and family wants answers and we can’t always give it to them, I think as long as they know we’re actively working on it and we haven’t forgotten about these cases, I know that means a lot to them,” Gray said.

Gray says new information is constantly coming in about open murder investigations, but sometimes there’s one missing piece to the puzzle, and without it, they can’t make an arrest and provide justice for a victim’s family.

“Sometimes we know that somebody has information and knows what happened and they’re not cooperating with us as a witness and that’s very frustrating, but we know we can’t lose our tempers,” Gray said. “We have to do this for the family, we have to get closure and to do that we have to stay professional, we have to do things the right way every single time.”

Gray says if anyone has information about an unsolved murder, please call police. Even small details could possibly be the last missing piece.

