Henderson man spends retirement restoring old bicycles

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State man has found a unique way to occupy the days of his retirement.

What began as a hobby has become a passion for one Henderson man who’s spent the last three decades collecting and fixing up bikes.

He says it all started with one bike he found at an auction after his wife told him to find a hobby.

Everyone has a hobby. Some people golf, other’s bird watch. Terry Ralph loves bikes.

“It’s just the hunt. I love the hunt. I might go to one antique store and I might not find anything and then one day you find a great part,” he explains.

It all started when one day, his wife Nancy realized their family was growing up.

“I said, ‘Terry, the boys are getting older, they don’t want you around for every second of the day, you’re going to have to find yourself a hobby besides just being near your boys’, and so he did,” says Nancy Ralph.

Terry started picking up antique bikes from yard sales, estate sales and even ones rotting away in people’s back yards. Each of them, he hand picked because of a special feeling he got.

“You know, it’s just gotta grab you where I wanna do it,” he says. “There’s a lot out there, but you gotta get one that you can relate to.”

Soon, his hobby started taking over the couple’s home.

“We had bicycles in the living room, we had bicycles in the family room, so I said, ‘let’s build a shed and you can have them all out there,’' Nancy tells us.

That’s when Terry’s shop was born. Today, he keeps a collection of about 25 bikes inside the shed behind his house -- including ones over a hundred years old. He’s also got other bike odds and ends.

His wife Nancy tells us his hobby has changed both of their lives for the better.

“He has more fun with this than anything we’ve ever done and he’s met so many wonderful people,” she says.

“It’s given me confidence I’ve never had, doing something on my own, looking up stuff and going home and reading about it more,” he explains. “I kept learning more and more from it.”

Terry says anyone feeling like there’s something missing in life should go out and find their own bike shop.

“I worked for a company for 42 years, and you forget there’s another world out there. I tell everybody I don’t care what your age is. Find yourself a hobby.”

Terry tells us he’s been able to use his skills working on bikes from time to time over the years to give back to his community -- from helping fix bikes for children in need to displaying his collection at events around town.

