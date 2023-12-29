Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Friday Sunrise Headlines

12/29 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - New information, we now know the names of the two people killed in a deadly crash in Daviess County.

Looking ahead to this weekend, it’s the New Year, and Evansville Police are wanting you and your loved ones to be careful on the roadway.

Developing overnight, a second state has voted to remove former president Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot.

Hundreds of animals at the Vanderburgh Humane Society hoping the new year will bring them a new family.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
Names released of 2 people killed in Daviess Co. crash
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Henderson
Deputies are working to find missing man Justin Coursey, 35 of McCracken County.
Search underway for missing man
Chrystal Whitmer and Katie Jones
Two women arrested in Posey Co. drug bust sentenced
Several members of Warrick County Board of Health fired at heated meeting
Several members of Warrick County Board of Health fired at heated meeting

Latest News

Logan’s Promise, Toyota team up to provide free rides home for NYE
Logan’s Promise, Toyota team up to provide free rides home for NYE
12/29 Friday Sunrise Headlines
12/29 Friday Sunrise Headlines
More customers flocking to skate shops after Sunset Skate Park opened
More customers flocking to skate shops after Sunset Skate Park opened
Henderson man spends retirement restoring old bicycles
Henderson man spends retirement restoring old bicycles