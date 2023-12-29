Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New information, we now know the names of the two people killed in a deadly crash in Daviess County.

Looking ahead to this weekend, it’s the New Year, and Evansville Police are wanting you and your loved ones to be careful on the roadway.

Developing overnight, a second state has voted to remove former president Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot.

Hundreds of animals at the Vanderburgh Humane Society hoping the new year will bring them a new family.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.