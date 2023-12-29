Birthday Club
EPD provides tips on staying safe on the roads during NYE weekend

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the New Year, and Evansville Police are wanting you and your loved ones to be careful.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, drunk driving related crashes are on the rise.

In December 20-21, the agency reported over one thousand people died across the country due to impaired driving.

This was the most they had reported in nearly 15 years.

Officials say all of these deaths were preventable.

Officer Taylor Merriss says there are options available for you to get home safe.

“But there are a lot of different avenues in Evansville that you can utilize, between Lyft and Uber,” Officer Merriss says. “I know that during bigger holidays that are accustomed to people drinking that there other resources available that provide a ride as well.”

Officer Merriss says there are other ways you can stay safe.

This includes assigning a designated driver or planning an alternate way home.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

