Baby Jesus stolen from long-standing nativity scene in Chandler

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Homeowners were shocked and saddened after discovering their Baby Jesus figure disappeared from their front yard nativity scene in Chandler.

The police department in Chandler is now getting involved, saying they are looking for information as to who might be responsible for stealing him.

The homeowners on N. 2nd Street have had their nativity set on display since 1985 and it means a great deal to them, according to police.

Officers are hoping to reunite Baby Jesus with his manger.

If you have any information, reach out to the Chandler Police Department at 812-925-6898 or email jcarr@chandler-police.com.

