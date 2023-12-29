A.M. Rain/Snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Alert Days: Friday morning. Slick spots are possible due to bands of snow.

Snow is mixing with rain this morning as temps hover above freezing. Minor snow accumulations (1/4 to 1/2-inch) on grassy surfaces and elevated roadways. However, the air and ground temperatures will remain above freezing. However, snow can reduce visibility and create a few slick spots on elevated roadways. This afternoon, cloudy with scattered light rain as high temperatures remain in the upper 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies as lows dip into the mid-30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny with seasonable high temperatures in the mid-40s. Saturday night, partly cloudy skies as lows dip into the lower 30s.

Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds as high temps reach 40-degrees.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.