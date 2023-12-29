Birthday Club
2 years later: Remembering Wayne Co. deputy shot and killed in line of duty

2 years later: Remembering Wayne Co. deputy shot and killed on I-64
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Friday marks two years since Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Riley was dispatched to a motorist assist on Interstate 64 on December 29, 2021.

Illinois State Police Troopers say not long after they arrived, Deputy Riley requested emergency assistance.

Troopers say when they arrived, they found Deputy Riley’s body and his cruiser was gone.

Authorities say Ray Tate was arrested following a car jacking and brief hostage situation.

Court records show he initially pleaded guilty, but later asked the court to throw out his plea and sentencing.

Ray Tate is due back in court for a motion hearing February 27.

[Previous Story: Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest]

[Previous Story: Community gathers at visitation service to honor Deputy Sean Riley]

[Previous Story: Hometown remembers ‘high-regarded’ Wayne Co. deputy killed on duty]

[Previous Story: Tri-State first responders remember Deputy Sean Riley]

