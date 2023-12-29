2 years later: Remembering Wayne Co. deputy shot and killed in line of duty

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Friday marks two years since Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Riley was dispatched to a motorist assist on Interstate 64 on December 29, 2021.

Illinois State Police Troopers say not long after they arrived, Deputy Riley requested emergency assistance.

Troopers say when they arrived, they found Deputy Riley’s body and his cruiser was gone.

Authorities say Ray Tate was arrested following a car jacking and brief hostage situation.

Court records show he initially pleaded guilty, but later asked the court to throw out his plea and sentencing.

Ray Tate is due back in court for a motion hearing February 27.

