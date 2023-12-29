Birthday Club
14 News provides update on Castle Marching Knights prep for Rose Parade

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have been following the Castle Marching Knights as they prepared to make the trip out to California for the Rose Parade.

Now, we are three days out from the big event.

Tanner Holbrook is there following the band’s journey.

He tells us they will be starting their morning with breakfast and then rehearsal in Burbank at 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Then the Marching Knights will head to lunch in Santa Monica before dinner later at Universal City.

They’ll end the day at Griffifth Park.

Thursday night, the group marched at Disney Land.

They say their weekend is packed with activities including a band fest, and sight seeing before the five mile long parade Monday.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

