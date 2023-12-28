YMCA near Burkhardt will soon be open 24/7

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana announced some exciting news Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they will start out the new year by offering new classes and services to the Tri-State area.

Starting January 1, members 18 and older will have after hours access to the Dunigan Family YMCA on Evansville’s eastside.

We’re told the new service will provide access to the Wellness Center, Indoor Track and Lobby areas of the building at any time.

Additionally, the YMCA says they’re adding three new classes to their group exercise schedule at both Evansville locations.

These include SoulBody Unhitched, Les Mills Dance and Guided Meditation.

