Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

YMCA near Burkhardt will soon be open 24/7

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana announced some exciting news Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they will start out the new year by offering new classes and services to the Tri-State area.

Starting January 1, members 18 and older will have after hours access to the Dunigan Family YMCA on Evansville’s eastside.

We’re told the new service will provide access to the Wellness Center, Indoor Track and Lobby areas of the building at any time.

Additionally, the YMCA says they’re adding three new classes to their group exercise schedule at both Evansville locations.

These include SoulBody Unhitched, Les Mills Dance and Guided Meditation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
Names released of 2 people killed in Daviess Co. crash
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Vehicle flips during accident on Hwy. 41 N.
Name released in deadly U.S. 41 and Waterworks crash
Chrystal Whitmer and Katie Jones
Two women arrested in Posey Co. drug bust sentenced
Stephanie Terry
Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry announces some appointments for city department leads

Latest News

Miranda Key and Matthew Carroll
Routine traffic stop escalates to fentanyl drug bust in Mt. Vernon, police say
Snow in Pike Co. from Dylan Henke
Watch: Early morning snow falls in Pike Co.
Web Exclusive: Extended interview with new Mayor Stephanie Terry
Web Exclusive: Extended interview with new Mayor Stephanie Terry
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Henderson