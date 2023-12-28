Winnecke gives exclusive interview as his time as mayor winds down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Come Monday, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will no longer be Evansville’s mayor.

After 12 years in office, he is retiring undefeated.

Winnecke never lost an election and he decided not to run in another one for a fourth term.

Instead, he’ll take over the reins of E-Rep next month.

14 News recently got together with the mayor to talk about his greatest accomplishments and challenges.

That full interview can be watched in the video player above.

