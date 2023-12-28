VHS looks back on 2023; over 400 animals waiting to be adopted

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we prepare to say goodbye to 2023, there are hundreds of animals at the Vanderburgh County Humane Society hoping the new year will bring them a new family.

As of Thursday, we’re told there’s more than 400 animals needing to be adopted at VHS.

“We had a lot of really great adoptions in December, we still have over 400 animals though. So it never really ends,” Laurie Miller, the development and public relations coordinator at VHS said.

Miller calls it a constant need.

“Since I’ve been here for two and a half years, we stay steady between 300 and 500 animals at all times,” she explained.

Miller says VHS housed over 3,000 animals in 2022, and says 2023 may be more.

She says she will have final numbers in the coming days.

Miller says VHS is also focusing on expanding community programs to scale back on the number of animals needing homes.

This year also saw the start of VHS’ community cat program. It’s aimed at decreasing the stray cat population.

“We’re going out in communities and finding these spots where the cat population has gotten out of control and just end that cycle of pet homelessness. Working with community members to trap, spay and neuter and release those cats,” Miller said.

Miller says another success of the year is the expansion of the food bank program.

She says more visibility and donations are allowing VHS to help even more families hurting financially.

“They can come and get pet food and be able to feed their pets another month, instead of surrendering them. Because the financial burden of pets is real and that’s how a lot of them do end up here. So we’re trying to eliminate those obstacles,” she explained.

Miller says the food bank program takes place on the third Monday of every month. She says they don’t ask for any financial documents, but trust the people who need it will take advantage of it.

She says right now the shelter is also in need of wet cat food.

