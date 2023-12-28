Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after officials say she tried to smuggle drugs into the Vanderburgh County jail by throwing them over the fence.

We now know the name of the person who was killed in the crash on Highway 41 Tuesday.

In Webster County, a man is in jail after the sheriff says he walked in to a church in his underwear and assaulted a priest.

In Northern Indiana, a man trapped in his pickup truck was finally rescued after six days, thanks to a couple of fishermen who came across the vehicle by chance.

