Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

12/28 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after officials say she tried to smuggle drugs into the Vanderburgh County jail by throwing them over the fence.

We now know the name of the person who was killed in the crash on Highway 41 Tuesday.

In Webster County, a man is in jail after the sheriff says he walked in to a church in his underwear and assaulted a priest.

In Northern Indiana, a man trapped in his pickup truck was finally rescued after six days, thanks to a couple of fishermen who came across the vehicle by chance.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle flips during accident on Hwy. 41 N.
Name released in deadly U.S. 41 and Waterworks crash
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
Stephanie Terry
Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry announces some appointments for city department leads
Chrystal Whitmer and Katie Jones
Two women arrested in Posey Co. drug bust sentenced

Latest News

12/28 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
12/28 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Winnecke gives exclusive interview as his time as mayor winds down
Community members come out and celebrate Kwanzaa in Evansville
Community members come out and celebrate Kwanzaa in Evansville
Montana Lee Chandler
Couple’s drug smuggling plan foiled by the Vanderburgh Co. Jail, deputies say