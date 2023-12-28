Search underway for missing man
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man reported missing.
They are trying to find 35-year-old Justin Coursey, a McCracken County resident.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies need to verify his well-being.
Coursey was last seen in the Reidland area wearing a burgundy and gray striped shirt with gray carpenter pants.
He is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has dark brown hair and a dark beard.
Anyone with information on Coursey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.
