Routine traffic stop escalates to fentanyl drug bust in Mt. Vernon, police say

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two were taken into custody late Wednesday night after getting pulled over in Mt. Vernon, according to a police report.

Mt. Vernon Police tell us shortly aster 10 p.m., an officer stopped a red truck on SR 62 and State Street for speeding.

The officer says they asked the driver, Matthew Carroll of Harrisburg, Illinois, if he had any drugs inside the truck, and that’s when he handed the officer a joint.

A press release states officers found loaded needles, marijuana oil, meth, scales and a glass pipe inside the truck.

A field test found that the meth was mixed with fentanyl, police say.

The passenger, Miranda Key, was reportedly wanted on three warrants out of Illinois for meth possession.

Key and Carroll were arrested and booked into the Posey County Jail on several charges.

