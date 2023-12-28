Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry opens up with 14 News in exclusive interview

Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry opens up with 14 News in exclusive interview
By Breann Boswell
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s new mayor Stephanie Terry will spend the next few days preparing ahead of her inauguration on January 1.

14 News sat down with her to talk about the journey she has taken to get here.

Terry spoke on her upbringing and what it is like being the first woman in office.

Other topics included advice she would give as a role model and what mark she expects to leave on Evansville.

You can watch the full interview in the video player below.

Web Exclusive: Extended interview with new Mayor Stephanie Terry

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
Names released of 2 people killed in Daviess Co. crash
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Vehicle flips during accident on Hwy. 41 N.
Name released in deadly U.S. 41 and Waterworks crash
Chrystal Whitmer and Katie Jones
Two women arrested in Posey Co. drug bust sentenced
Stephanie Terry
Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry announces some appointments for city department leads

Latest News

How violent was Evansville in 2023? Police provide answers
How violent was Evansville in 2023? Police provide answers
Shelter leaders tell us the need for adoptions is constant.
VHS looks back on 2023; over 400 animals waiting to be adopted
Stockwell accident
Car in ditch causing traffic delays on Evansville’s eastside
Deputies are working to find missing man Justin Coursey, 35 of McCracken County.
Search underway for missing man