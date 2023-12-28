Ind. Gov. Holcomb announces $18.1 million grant to support child care

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Thursday that the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is awarding $18.1 million in employer-sponsored child care grants to 64 businesses, community groups and school corporations.

Perry Central Community School Corporation and Warehouse Services, Inc. are among the 64 groups receiving the grant money.

Perry Central Community School Corporation will be awarded $99,862. Warehouse Services, Inc. will be awarded $200,000.

The initiative, part of Gov. Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, is mobilizing employers and communities to create or expand child care offerings that address the needs of working Hoosiers.

According to a release, 33 employers plan to provide on-site child care to their employees, and 13 will offer child care tuition benefits to their workers. The remaining awardees plan to support child care for their employees in a variety of other ways, such as reserving seats at partner child care centers.

The full list of allowable uses and details can be found here.

Officials say this round of awardees will receive 72% of available funding from the $25 million fund. Round two awardees, which will be announced in early 2024, will receive the remaining funds.

