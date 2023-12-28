Birthday Club
Dispatch: Traffic slowed due to hit and run near Riverside Dr.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch confirms crews are on scene of a hit and run crash near Riverside Drive.

According to officials, someone driving a truck hit property in the area, knocking down wires in the process.

Those wires ended up in the road, and crews are now working to clear them.

We were told Riverside and Cherry Street were blocked off. It has since been reopened.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

