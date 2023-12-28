Birthday Club
Community members come out and celebrate Kwanzaa in Evansville
By Robinson Miles
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Christmas and Hanukkah may be behind us, but the week-long celebration of Kwanzaa is still going strong.

Kwanzaa started in 1966 as a non-religious way to honor and remember the heritage and experiences of African Americans.

Wednesday is the second day of this year’s Kwanzaa, and a group met at an Evansville church to celebrate.

The African American Museum Soul Writers Guild hosted the event at New Hope Baptist Church.

Each day of Kwanzaa honors one of seven principles, and today was self determination.

During the event, members of the community performed and highlighted the importance of self determination.

Other Kwanzaa principles include creativity, faith, and unity.

President of the Soul Writers Guild Aretha Graves says the holiday highlights the principles in the hope that people carry them through the rest of the year.

”I think Kwanzaa is a time to reflect on the seven principles,” she says. “Which are also family values and different things that ground us and cause us to reflect. To think more deeply and profoundly who we are and who we are to others.”

If you missed today’s event, you can catch other Kwanzaa celebrations, including those at the CK Newsome Center, Zion Baptist Church and Evansville’s Central Library - until Kwanzaa ends on January 1.

