Catching up with former Lady Maroon who set unbroken record in 1986

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - This year is the first time Madisonville girls basketball has put on this holiday tournament, so it’s only fitting that it be named for one of their best players in program history: Tonya Wells.

Wells played for Madisonville from 1981 to 1986 and was the first Maroon to play varsity, as an 8th-grader.

She is still the Lady Maroon program’s all-time leading scorer, with over 1,900 points.

After high school, she played one year at Western Kentucky, before injuries forced her to just focus on school.

After graduation, she became a dentist and lived in Hopkinsville, where she was the Lady Tigers girls basketball coach for seven years.

Now, she lives in Clarksville, Tennessee, and we caught up with her today.

“I’ve had that record now for 38 years, so I’m very fortunate. I always tell people the funny thing about that is, that when I played, we didn’t have a 3-point shot in high school, and we also had to use the boys ball,” she explains. “We didn’t get a girls basketball, until my senior year in high school. 1986 was the first year that we actually got a girls basketball. So, things are so different now. In a way, it seems like a lifetime since I’ve been here, but in some ways it seems like it was just yesterday because I spent a lot of time at this gym and on this campus, so it holds a special place in my heart.”

The tournament continues tomorrow through Friday.

