Car in ditch causing traffic delays on Evansville’s eastside

Stockwell accident(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car that ran off the road into a ditch is causing traffic to be congested near Iroquois Garden on Evansville’s west side.

That’s according to dispatch, who confirms that accident happened on Indiana Street and Stockwell Road this afternoon.

We’re told southbound traffic on Stockwell is currently blocked.

14 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated on-air and online.

