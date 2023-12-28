Birthday Club
On Alert: Rain/Snow

Friday Morning: Snow Likely
5/17 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most of the snow and rain is tracking north of Interstate 64 this morning. Rain mixing with snow during the morning then spotty rain during the afternoon. High temperatures dropping into the upper 30s behind northwesterly winds. Tonight, cloudy with scattered rain and snow as lows drop into the lower 30s. Little to no accumulation expected.

Friday, snow likely (mixing with rain) during the predawn and morning hours. Minor snow accumulations on grassy surfaces and elevated roadways. However, the air and ground temperatures will remain above freezing. Friday afternoon, cloudy with scattered rain as high temperatures remain in the upper 30s. Friday night, mostly cloudy as lows dip into the lower to mid-30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny with seasonable high temperatures in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

