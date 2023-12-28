On Alert: Rain/snow mix

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a low-impact winter weather system tonight into Friday morning. A scattered mix of rain and snow showers will move in from the north-northwest tonight and continue through the first half of Friday before tapering off to the southeast Friday evening.

Our temperatures will hold fairly steady in the mid to upper 30s for most of that time but may briefly dip into the lower 30s late tonight into early Friday morning.

Some minor accumulations of less than an inch of slushy snow may be possible on the grass as well as elevated surfaces like patio furniture or windshields. However, with air temperatures barely reaching the freezing point and warm ground temperatures, it is unlikely any of this snow will stick to the roadways. At worst, we may see some isolated slick spots on bridges and overpasses. The snow may also limit visibility at times, but the overall impact of this system seems low.

Although the last of the showers will move out Friday night, the clouds will hang around into Saturday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. Morning lows will be in the lower 30s with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

New Year’s Eve will be partly cloudy and a bit breezy at times with winds from the west at around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. Once again, morning low temperatures will be in the low 30s with afternoon highs in the mid 40s. We will probably be sitting somewhere in the low to mid 30s as we ring in the new year at midnight Sunday night, but the wind chills may only be in the mid 20s.

New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy, breezy and chilly with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s. Our low temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 20s with highs in the low to mid 40s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Northern parts of the Tri-State saw snow early Thursday morning.

Dylan Henke shared video of snow falling in Pike County. It was on IN-257 in Otwell.

Watch: Early morning snow falls in Pike Co. (Source: Dylan Henke)

