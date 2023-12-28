Aces earn MVC Weekly Awards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Aces are enjoying their Christmas break after a fantastic start to their season!

UE entered their week off on a 3-game winning streak, taking down Bellarmine, Tennessee Martin and Tennessee Tech in the span of five days last week.

And the last two wins, earned a pair of Aces, a couple extra Christmas presents.

Chuck Bailey the Third was named Missouri Valley Conference freshman of the week, and Ben Humrichous was named MVC Newcomer of the Week.

It’s the second such honor for Humrichous, while Bailey earned his fourth Freshman of the Week award.

Humrichous averaged 15 points and over 6 rebounds per game last week, while Bailey also scored 15 points per game, while adding 5 rebounds per contest.

UE returns to action Friday with a tough road trip to take on Cincinnati.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.