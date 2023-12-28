Birthday Club
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Henderson

(KY3)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s no big Powerball winner yet, but Wednesday’s drawing led to a $50,000 winning Powerball® ticket sold in Henderson.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Newt’s Tobacco Mart, 302 U.S. Highway 41 South, in Henderson.

Last night’s winning Powerball numbers were: 4 – 11 – 38 – 51 – 68 Powerball 5.

The winning ticket matched four white ball winning numbers and the Powerball®, winning $50,000.

The Kentucky Lottery advises the winners to:

  • Sign the back of their tickets.
  • Keep them in a secure location.
  • Claim their prize within 180 days from the date of the drawing.

Winners must claim their prizes at lottery headquarters – 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville. Winners should contact the lottery at 1-877-789-4532 to make an appointment to claim their prize.

There was no winner of the Powerball® jackpot, currently estimated at $760 million. The next drawing will take place at 11 p.m. EST on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

