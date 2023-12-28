14 News heading to California as Castle Band journeys to Rose Parade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Castle Marching Knights journey to the Rose Parade in Pasadena, 14 News is also following them to witness their performance.

Thursday morning, Tanner Holbrook and photojournalist Brian Cissell made their way to St. Louis Airport to catch a flight to California.

They will be covering the Marching Knights performance at the Rose Parade.

That performance is set for New Years Day.

Tanner will be live Friday morning to preview the busy weekend for the band.

You can catch Castle Band’s performance here January 1.

