Wheels up: Castle Marching Knights head to Rose Parade in Pasadena

Wheels up: Castle Marching Knights head to Rose Parade in Pasadena
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School marching band is on the road bound for the Louisville airport as they fly out to participate in the Rose Parade in California.

The band had an early start to their Wednesday morning as they began heading to the airport around 4 a.m.

At around 6 a.m., the band will check in for their flight, with their takeoff time set for 8 a.m.

The band is expected to land in LA around 11 a.m. Pacific Time, so that’s about 1 p.m. Central Time.

As soon as they land, we’re told they have a busy day ahead of them.

They’ll have lunch at a farmers market, and also get a tour of Hollywood, have dinner and then it’s lights out at 10 p.m. Pacific Time.

Our 14 News Tanner Holbrook will have more coverage on the band’s trip as the day continues.

[Related story: Community members send off Castle Marching Knights ahead of Rose Parade]

