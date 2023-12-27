Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

12/27 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff says one person was killed in a crash on Highway 41.

That crash happened right at the Kentucky-Indiana state line.

Tenants at an apartment complex in Dubois County say they’ve been without useable water pressure for over two weeks.

One resident told us he was threatened with eviction if he talked to the media.

COVID-19 and RSV cases are once again on the rise in the Tri-State.

We spoke with local doctors to hear their tips for staying healthy through the new year.

The Castle Marching Knights left early this morning for the airport.

They’re flying out to California to perform in the Rose Parade on New Years Day.

Tanner Holbrook will be bringing us live coverage throughout Sunrise.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

