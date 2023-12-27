Birthday Club
Warrick Co. commissioners give update on health and animal control departments

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Commissioners have issued an update on the Warrick County Health Department and Animal Control Department.

Officials say that Marlin Weisheit has been named as an interim administrator for the Warrick County Health Department. He will start on January 1st.

According to the press release, the commissioners and the new administrator will continue to cooperate with ISP in the ongoing investigation into the animal control department that was previously overseen by the health department.

Warrick County Commissioners will be meeting Wednesday at noon.

