Two woman arrested in Posey Co. drug bust sentenced

Chrystal Whitmer and Katie Jones
Chrystal Whitmer and Katie Jones(Posey Co. Prosecutor's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two Mt. Vernon women arrested as part of Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Last Dance” earlier this year have now been sentenced to prison.

[Previous: Posey Co. authorities arrest 21 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust]

The prosecutor says 47-year-old Chrystal G. Whitmer and 32-year-old Katie Brianne Jones both pleaded guilty to several charges.

Wednesday, Whitmer was sentenced to ten years in prison for dealing meth and maintaining a common nuisance. Officials say she admitted to delivering meth to a confidential informant several times.

Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison for those same charges, as well as neglect of a dependent and meth possession. The prosecutor says Jones admitted the children that lived in her home with her co-defendant, Joshua Richard Moore, were placed in a situation that endangered their life.

20 other suspects were arrested as a result of “Operation Last Dance,” an undercover drug investigation by the Posey County Drug Task Force which began in June 2022.

Whitmer and Jones have been in jail since their arrest in May of 2023.

“My office will continue to seek a higher level of accountability for drug dealers that seek to benefit from the addiction of others,” said Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “I appreciate the Posey County Drug Task Force and all local law enforcement for their unified and continuous efforts to remove drugs and drug dealers from our community.”

Whitmer and Jones will be taken to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve their sentence.

