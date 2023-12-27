Tri-State doctors say increased RSV, COVID-19 cases could damper New Year’s plans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Primary Care Doctor David Schultz says the holidays have kept him busy in more ways than one. As people draw indoors to celebrate the holidays, germs are spreading.

Schultz says he’s noticed a 15 to 20 percent increase in COVID-19 and RSV cases over the last few weeks.

“Personally, in our office, we’ve seen a lot of hospitalizations from this,” Schultz said. “Normally in the last several months we’ve had one or two COVID cases hospitalized a month and this month we’ve had at least 12.”

Evansville Primary Care isn’t alone in noticing the uptick in sick patients. As of Tuesday morning, Deaconess Health’s campuses in Evansville and Henderson have 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 33 patients with flu, RSV or another respiratory illness.

“That’s because of a mutation that’s occurred causing some strains that aren’t as sensitive to the vaccine and to those who already have immunity,” said Schultz.

Dr. Schultz says these new strains, HV.1 and JN.1, are extra contagious and vaccine resistant. However, he says those who have been vaccinated or already have existing immunity are likely to be much less sick than someone without those factors.

To Schultz, this bad combination also means those with New Year’s plans should maybe think twice before going out.

‘We’re not necessarily advocating for social distancing right now, but the more important thing is if you’re sick with even the sniffles, stay away from those gatherings,” Schultz said. “Stay at home and rest and try to get better yourself before you spread it to another person.”

There are a few measures you can take to try to keep from missing that holiday party though.

“Number one handwashing, that’s the most important thing we can do,” said Schultz. “Number two, when we cough or sneeze, cover our face and then wash our hands. Then, the third thing is hydration, Vitamin C and vitamin D.”

Although right now RSV and COVID-19 cases represent the majority of respiratory illnesses, Dr. Schultz says flu season is also just around the corner. He says he recommends getting the flu shot as soon as possible this winter.

