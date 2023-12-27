Small Tri-State community recognized with 3 historic landmarks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three landmarks on the Dubois County-Pike County line have been added to the national register of historic places, one of which was a school built just before the turn of the 20th Century.

“I think it’s important that this school was instrumental in those early German settlers learning the English language,” explains historian Lee Bilderback.

Sitting untouched with many original details, Zoar United Methodist Church historian Lee Builderback knew it was special.

He set out to get it on the national historic register.

“There’s a lot of paperwork,” he says. “A lot of hours sitting at the computer.”

When he approached the National Landmarks Commission, they told him it was quite the find.

“They were thrilled because the building is one of the few schoolhouses in our area that still remains in its original footprint, which means it hasn’t been moved. It still looks like a schoolhouse, it hasn’t been changed to a home or a residence.”

The Zoar Public School, in addition to the Zoar United Methodist Church and the Zoar Cemetery were all added to the historic register to be preserved for years to come.

“It was a good Christmas present to me,” says Bilderback. “I was glad to get that. It was also a good Christmas present to our community and I just had to think about all the people who have contributed to this history.”

One of those people is Max and Rex Carlisle’s grandmother, a former student at the old school.

“They just had a lot of fun,” says Max Carlisle. “It was simple times and they all got along and they all learned.”

The brothers say they’re proud to be able to walk into the same building where they’re ancestors were taught decades ago.

“It looks just the same whether it was 100 years ago in 1923 or 2023.”

That’s Bilderback’s goal, to share and preserve the experience of an early American school house for the next generations.

“I ideally would like to work with local schools if they would like to have a day out in 1897 in a one room schoolhouse,” says Bilderback “I think that would be a great educational process for the students.”

